Kanye West recently hosted an extravagant dinner party in Paris, spending over $50,000 on food and drinks for around 30 friends, French collaborators, and industry contacts. The rapper reportedly splurged on $40,000 worth of wines, including high-end selections like Pinot Noir, Bordeaux, Dom Perignon champagne, and Cristal Brut. In addition to the expensive drinks, Kanye also ordered $3,100 worth of smoked salmon, $3,100 of caviar, and $1,340 of steak for his guests.

According to insiders, Kanye loves to be a generous host and is not afraid to spend big on lavish gatherings. He enjoys French cuisine and wanted to treat his guests to a memorable evening in Paris. The dinner party took place at a private apartment in the Quartier Saint Germain des Pres, away from the hustle and bustle of Paris Fashion Week.

The event came after Kanye and his wife, Bianca Censori, were spotted having a tense exchange in Paris earlier in the week. The controversial couple attracted attention for their public display, leading to speculation about their relationship. Bianca, an Australian architect, has been making headlines for her daring fashion choices, including wearing outfits made only from tape. Some Parisians expressed concern about Bianca’s revealing attire and suggested that Kanye’s influence might be affecting her behavior.

Despite the controversy surrounding Kanye and Bianca, their extravagant dinner party in Paris was a hit among guests. The rapper spared no expense in creating a luxurious dining experience, showcasing his love for fine wines and gourmet food. While some may question Kanye and Bianca’s public image, there’s no denying that their extravagant lifestyle continues to capture the attention of fans and critics alike.