Kamala Harris, the 59-year-old presidential candidate, is already considering her running mate just one week into her campaign. Speculations point towards the selection of a governor, with Senator Mark Kelly being a potential choice. The campaign is actively seeking donors to raise funds for this endeavor.

According to reports from Politico, Kamala is expected to announce her running mate on August 6 and they will make their first joint appearance at a rally in Philadelphia. Some of the governors being considered include Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Andy Beshear of Kentucky, and Tim Walz of Minnesota.

Governor Shapiro expressed his belief that Kamala is facing a significant decision in choosing a running mate, emphasizing the importance of finding someone who can support her in making tough decisions for the American people. He trusts that she will make the decision when she feels ready.

As part of the selection process, Kamala will be conducting interviews to find a Vice President who can effectively collaborate with her. This news follows her recent remarks challenging President Trump to address her directly, drawing on her experience as a former Attorney General in California.

In a statement to her supporters, Kamala highlighted her background in prosecuting various offenders and expressed confidence in her ability to defeat Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance, in the upcoming election. She emphasized her track record in taking on individuals who broke the law for personal gain.

Looking ahead to the 2024 elections in November, Kamala is gearing up to face the Republican party head-on. With her legal background and experience in public office, she aims to present a strong challenge to the current administration. As the campaign progresses, the selection of a running mate will play a crucial role in shaping the future direction of her candidacy.