Vice President Kamala Harris recently kicked off her presidential campaign with her first Democratic rally. This came after President Joe Biden decided not to run for re-election in 2024, with advice from Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi.

Harris expressed gratitude for President Biden’s endorsement and emphasized her determination to win the nomination and unite the Democratic Party. She aims to defeat Donald Trump and his “extreme Project 2025 agenda.” Her campaign has attracted a younger audience by incorporating themes from Charli XCX’s Brat album, reflecting in the campaign’s visuals and doubling the rally attendance.

During the rally, supporters chanted “Lock him up!” in reference to Trump, as Harris highlighted her experience as a prosecutor. She vowed to challenge Trump’s policies, particularly on abortion rights, promising to repeal restrictive laws and advocate for women’s reproductive freedom.

Looking ahead to the November election, Harris is expected to lead the Democratic Party ticket, with her running mate yet to be announced. They will face off against the Republican Party’s Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance in what is anticipated to be a closely watched and highly contested race. As the campaign unfolds, Harris remains focused on her mission to unite the nation and secure victory for the Democratic Party.