Slime green, clubbing, and self-awareness are the talk of the town in pop culture these days. The latest trend of “Brat summer” has even made its way into the political arena. Charli XCX, whose album Brat was released on June 7, recently called Vice President Kamala Harris a “brat” on social media. This comes just hours after President Biden announced he would not be running for re-election in 2024 and endorsed Harris.

Harris’s campaign seems to be embracing the Brat concept, using the bright green hue and simplistic font from Charli XCX’s album cover as the banner image for its official social media accounts. Although Harris herself has not responded to the flood of Brat memes and fancams circulating online, it’s clear that the term is catching on.

But what does it mean to be Brat? In Charli XCX’s album, being a brat is about being unapologetically yourself – celebrating success, partying, and even showing vulnerability. It’s about being confident and honest, even if it means making mistakes along the way. In a society that often expects women to choose between confidence and vulnerability, being a brat challenges those norms.

While we may not know the exact reasons why Charli XCX labeled Harris as a brat, it’s evident that Harris’s playful remarks and memes have gained popularity. Endorsed by President Biden and other Democratic leaders, Harris is walking a fine line between being a joke and a serious contender for the presidency.

The Brat trend isn’t just limited to the music industry. Celebrities from different fields have also embraced it. High-profile stars like Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones have been seen promoting Brat while doing press for their projects. Even actor Kyle MacLachlan has expressed his love for the lead single from the album.

In the online world, Harris has become a viral sensation, with memes and fancam edits of her speeches circulating widely. Her authentic and relatable moments have resonated with young voters, who often dismiss manufactured content as “cringe.” One of Harris’s memorable speeches even led to the popularization of the term “coconut-pilled” among her supporters.

People like Ryan Long, a college student, have taken Harris’s online presence to the next level by creating viral fancam videos that combine imagery from Brat with clips of the presidential candidate. Long explained that in today’s society, it can be challenging to engage with politics, but creating content like edits and tweets is one way to stay involved.

Overall, the Brat trend is not just about music and pop culture; it’s also influencing how we view political figures like Vice President Kamala Harris. As society continues to evolve, embracing authenticity and vulnerability, even in the highest levels of government, could become the new norm.