Kaley Cuoco caught the attention of many as she made a Starbucks run in a sheer top, showcasing her effortless style. The Big Bang Theory star was spotted in June 2018 grabbing an iced latte from her favorite coffee spot, accompanied by her adorable dog Ruby. While Kaley’s pet goals were on point, fans couldn’t help but admire her figure as she donned a sheer white t-shirt and form-fitting jeans, emphasizing her curves and toned waistline.

Despite the paparazzi’s presence, Kaley remained all smiles as she carried Ruby in her arms while balancing her coffee and a small package of food. At the time of the photos, Kaley was engaged to Karl Cook, with whom she eventually tied the knot in 2018. However, the couple announced their separation in 2021. In 2023, Kaley welcomed her daughter Matilda with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, with fans hopeful that she has found true love with the Ozark actor.

Even after becoming a mom, Kaley has maintained her fit physique with the help of trainer Ryan Sorensen, who puts her through intense workouts. The actress has shared that while she would rather stay in bed with her daughter, she acknowledges the importance of staying active for her body and overall well-being. Kaley emphasized the positive impact of a good workout, stating that it sets a positive tone for the day.

Documenting her journey into motherhood on social media, Kaley welcomed her daughter in March of the previous year. Recently, she shared an adorable moment of Matilda enjoying her first “water baby” session at the swimming pool, highlighting their special bond as mother and daughter. Throughout her experience as a new mom, Kaley continues to inspire fans with her dedication to fitness and motherhood.