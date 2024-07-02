Kacey Musgraves recently made a surprise appearance at Zach Bryan’s concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, where the two country singers performed their duet hit “I Remember Everything.” Despite not feeling well due to a sore throat, Kacey decided to go ahead with the performance and ended up feeling pretty good about it. She later found out she had strep throat and apologized to the studio engineer for potentially exposing them.

In addition to sharing pictures of her performance, Kacey also posted photos of her outfit for the concert – a two-piece denim set paired with matching cowboy boots and silver hoop earrings. She captioned the Instagram post with “Baby’s got her blue jeans on” and even shared a video of herself walking down the street to the tune of “These Boots Are Made For Walkin'” by Nancy Sinatra.

This surprise performance by Kacey Musgraves comes after the announcement of her new album, Deeper Well. She expressed her gratitude for being alive and inspired by life’s mysteries and pleasures, thanking her team and collaborators for their support. Fans of Kacey Musgraves can look forward to more heartfelt music and captivating performances from the talented country singer in the future.