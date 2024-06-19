Justin Timberlake’s struggle with alcohol has been brought to the forefront following his recent DWI arrest in the Hamptons. Reports indicate that he has been dealing with alcohol-related issues for quite some time, despite attempts to stay sober prior to his “Forget Tomorrow World” Tour. The actor’s mugshot, showing glassy eyes, was released after the arrest, with claims that he smelled of alcohol.

Sources close to the situation have disclosed that Timberlake has been battling alcohol problems for years, with one insider mentioning that he had taken a break from drinking before the DWI incident. This source also mentioned that the singer had been focused on living a healthier lifestyle, losing weight, and cutting out alcohol prior to starting his tour in April. However, it seems that his alleged drinking problems resurfaced, leading to the recent arrest.

It has been suggested that Timberlake’s struggles with alcohol have been exacerbated by negative media coverage, particularly surrounding the 2021 New York Times documentary about his ex, Britney Spears. Concerns about his career and acting reportedly caused him to turn to heavy drinking during this time. Despite these challenges, a source close to Timberlake insists that he is in a good place and is currently doing well.

The arrest occurred after Timberlake was pulled over for running a stop sign and swerving on the road in the Hamptons. Despite attempts to persuade officers to let him go, he was ultimately handcuffed and taken into custody. The actor appeared fatigued during his arraignment the following morning.

Timberlake’s mugshot clearly showed his bloodshot and glassy eyes, confirming suspicions of intoxication while driving. Reports from the scene indicated that he failed a field sobriety test and refused a breathalyzer. As a result, his driving privileges in New York have been suspended, pending further legal proceedings.

The Grammy-winning singer is set to appear in court on July 26, with potential penalties including community service or substance abuse courses. Despite the legal challenges he faces, Timberlake is scheduled to perform in Chicago and New York City in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen how this incident will impact his career and personal life moving forward.