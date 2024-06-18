Justin Timberlake’s recent DWI arrest has brought new details to light. The 43-year-old NSYNC band member reportedly told police officers that he had consumed only one drink before getting behind the wheel on the night of Monday, June 17, while in the Hamptons in Long Island, New York.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by The New York Post and Page Six, Timberlake allegedly declined to take a Breathalyzer test three times when approached by an officer. The complaint stated that Timberlake exhibited signs of intoxication such as bloodshot and glassy eyes, a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, impaired attention, slow speech, unsteadiness on his feet, and poor performance on sobriety tests.

The arresting officer also mentioned that the “Cry Me a River” singer verbally admitted to having had “one martini” and following his friends home. Timberlake was arrested around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, and taken to Sag Harbor Police Headquarters for processing. In addition to a DWI charge, he was also cited for failing to stop at a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane while driving.

Despite requests for comment, the Sag Harbor Police Department did not immediately respond to inquiries. Timberlake was seen leaving the police department later on Tuesday and is not expected to appear in court until sometime in July.

This incident occurred amidst Timberlake’s ongoing Forget Tomorrow World Tour, with upcoming shows in Chicago and New York City. The singer has not publicly addressed his arrest but recently marked Father’s Day by sharing a heartfelt Instagram post featuring his children, Silas and Phineas, with wife Jessica Biel. In the post, he expressed gratitude for being their father and promised to support them through all of life’s challenges.

As fans await further updates on Timberlake’s legal situation, it remains to be seen how this incident might affect his tour schedule and public image. DWI arrests can have serious consequences, and Timberlake’s case serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible behavior behind the wheel.