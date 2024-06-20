In 2001, *NSYNC released an anti-drinking Public Service Announcement (PSA) that has recently resurfaced online, following Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest in Sag Harbor, NY. The commercial features the boy band members thanking parents for talking to their kids about drinking. However, with Timberlake’s recent arrest, social media users are divided on whether the PSA has aged poorly or better.

After a night of partying at the American Hotel, Timberlake was pulled over for blowing through a stop sign. Despite claiming to have only had one martini and refusing a breathalyzer test, the arresting officer noted that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and he exhibited slowed speech. Timberlake was released without bail later that same day.

Timberlake’s lawyer has stated that he plans to vigorously defend his client and is awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office before making further statements. Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, have not publicly addressed the scandal. Biel continues to film her project “The Better Sister” in Manhattan.

Sources have revealed that Timberlake has struggled with a drinking problem for years, but he has no plans to go to rehab. Instead, he is moving forward with his Forget Tomorrow World Tour that began in April. Despite the controversy surrounding Timberlake’s arrest, he remains focused on his music career.

The resurfacing of *NSYNC’s anti-drinking PSA in light of Timberlake’s DWI arrest serves as a reminder of the complexities of celebrity influence and personal responsibility. As fans and the public continue to follow Timberlake’s legal proceedings, the impact of his actions on his career and public image remains to be seen.