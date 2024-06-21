Justin Timberlake has been keeping a low profile following his recent arrest for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, N.Y. He has yet to publicly address the situation, which has led to some criticism from public relations experts. However, his lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., has stated that they plan to vigorously defend the pop star against the allegations.

Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, is reportedly upset about the situation but is standing by her husband. She is currently filming a series in New York City, and although she is not happy with the negative attention the incident has brought to their family, she will continue to support Timberlake.

Despite the arrest, Timberlake is set to continue his Forget Tomorrow World Tour and will not be seeking treatment for any potential issues with alcohol. Reports indicate that he is focused on moving forward with the tour and maintaining control over his public image.

This is not the first time Timberlake has faced scrutiny for his behavior. In 2019, he publicly apologized to Biel after being photographed holding hands with a co-star. The incident led to speculation about Timberlake’s drinking habits, but he has never been arrested before for any alcohol-related offenses.

Some experts believe that Timberlake should address the recent arrest directly and take responsibility for his actions. PR consultant Eric Schiffer suggests that Timberlake should consider doing a one-on-one interview to address the situation and regain the trust of his fans and the public.

Overall, Timberlake’s recent arrest has raised questions about his public image and how he will choose to address the situation moving forward. It remains to be seen how this incident will impact his career and future collaborations with brands in the entertainment industry.