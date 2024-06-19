Justin Timberlake’s attorney is ready to defend him in court against DWI charges. The attorney, Edward Burke Jr., stated that he is waiting for full discovery from the District Attorney’s office before making further comments. He expressed his intention to vigorously defend Timberlake against the allegations.

Timberlake, a 43-year-old singer and former NSYNC member, was pulled over in the Hamptons for allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign and driving out of his lane. The arresting officer reported that Timberlake displayed signs of intoxication, such as bloodshot and glassy eyes, slow speech, and poor performance on sobriety tests. Timberlake refused to take a Breathalyzer test and was charged with DWI and two traffic violations.

Burke clarified that Timberlake was charged with a single count due to his refusal to take the breath test. He also received citations for running a stop sign and not driving in the correct traffic lane. Timberlake was arrested, processed at the Sag Harbor Police Department, and later released from custody.

The incident occurred during Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow World tour, but he is still expected to perform in Chicago and return to New York for a show at Madison Square Garden. Meanwhile, his wife, Jessica Biel, was seen working on her upcoming series, The Better Sister, in Manhattan.

Despite the arrest, neither Biel nor Timberlake has made any public statements regarding the situation. The Sag Harbor Police Department has not responded to requests for comments on the matter. The couple continues with their respective professional commitments amidst the legal issue.