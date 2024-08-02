Justin Timberlake’s recent DWI hearing has resulted in the loss of his driving privileges in New York. The 43-year-old singer appeared virtually from Antwerp, Belgium, and pleaded not guilty to a revised misdemeanor charge of driving drunk. His license suspension in New York was officially implemented by Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace, with the length of the revocation remaining unclear.

The next court hearing for Timberlake is a lawyer conference set for Friday, August 9, which he is not required to attend. However, Irace warned that a gag order or a request for Timberlake to appear in person could be enforced if comments from his attorney continued to be made. These comments were made without Timberlake present during the previous hearing and included claims that he was not intoxicated at the time of the traffic stop.

Burke, Timberlake’s lawyer, decided not to repeat these claims in court but instead challenged the case on procedural grounds. He argued that the arresting officer’s supervisor did not sign off on the original criminal complaint. Timberlake was arrested for drunk driving following a traffic stop in the Hamptons area of Long Island, where he failed field sobriety tests and refused to take a chemical test.

The hearing in Sag Harbor took place more than a month after the initial incident, in which Timberlake was pulled over for driving through a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road. The police report stated that Timberlake struggled to perform basic sobriety tests and refused to be tested for impairment.

The situation surrounding Timberlake’s DWI charge continues to unfold as legal proceedings progress. The singer’s license suspension in New York adds another layer to the ongoing case and raises questions about the potential impact on his career and public image. As Timberlake navigates these legal challenges, the details of his DWI arrest and subsequent court hearings will likely remain in the spotlight.