Justin Timberlake has been in the spotlight for various scandals throughout his career, starting from his relationship drama with Britney Spears to the infamous Nipplegate incident at the Super Bowl halftime show. Here are some of the biggest scandals that have plagued the pop star before his recent DWI arrest.

One of the most shocking revelations came from Britney Spears herself when she disclosed in a memoir that she had an abortion because Justin Timberlake was not ready to be a father. Spears admitted that she agreed not to have the baby, even though she had doubts about the decision. Timberlake’s alleged stance on fatherhood caused turmoil in their relationship.

Another scandal that rocked the music industry was the disbandment of *NSYNC, the boy band that Timberlake was a part of. After releasing his debut solo album, Justified, in 2002, Timberlake’s focus shifted away from the group, ultimately leading to their split in 2004. Timberlake cited his passion for music and the need to follow his heart as reasons for leaving *NSYNC.

The infamous Nipplegate incident at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show also tarnished Timberlake’s reputation. During a performance with Janet Jackson, Timberlake accidentally exposed part of Jackson’s chest by ripping off a piece of her costume. The incident sparked outrage and led to an investigation by the Federal Communications Commission after receiving numerous complaints from viewers.

In his personal life, Timberlake has faced allegations of infidelity, with reports surfacing of him cheating on his wife, Jessica Biel, multiple times. From allegedly having a fling with Olivia Munn to being spotted holding hands with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright, Timberlake’s actions have put a strain on his marriage. He issued a public apology, acknowledging his lapse in judgment and the embarrassment he caused his family.

Most recently, Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated after running a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane. Police reported that he appeared intoxicated, had slowed speech, and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Timberlake claimed he had only consumed one martini, but he refused to undergo a chemical test. He was released without bail and is set to appear in court virtually in July.

Despite his success in the music industry, Justin Timberlake’s career has been marred by a series of scandals and controversies that have overshadowed his talent. From relationship drama to legal issues, Timberlake’s reputation has taken a hit over the years. It remains to be seen how he will address these scandals and move forward in his career.