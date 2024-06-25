Justin Timberlake’s bartender has come to his defense following his arrest for a DUI in New York on June 18. The bartender shared with People that Timberlake had only one drink at the bar, stating, “If he was drinking more, it wasn’t here.” This statement contradicts Timberlake’s claim to officers that he had only one martini before driving home that night.

The “Mirrors” singer refused to take a breathalyzer test when he was arrested, and his defense attorney confirmed that he was charged with one count of DWI. Timberlake is scheduled to appear in court virtually on July 26 to address the charges against him.

According to the Sag Harbor Police Department, Timberlake exhibited several signs of intoxication during the traffic stop, including a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, slowed speech, unsteadiness on his feet, and poor performance on field sobriety tests. The police report stated that Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.

Despite the incident, an insider revealed that Timberlake is feeling remorseful, ashamed, and humiliated about his actions. However, he reportedly does not believe he has an issue with alcohol and views the incident as a “major lapse of judgment.”

During a recent show in Chicago, Timberlake briefly mentioned the arrest, expressing gratitude to his fans for their support during a difficult time. He acknowledged that it had been a tough week but thanked his fans for continuing to love and support him.

It is essential for individuals to take responsibility for their actions, especially when it comes to drinking and driving. Timberlake’s case serves as a reminder of the potential consequences of driving under the influence and the importance of making responsible choices when consuming alcohol. It is crucial to prioritize safety and the well-being of oneself and others on the road.