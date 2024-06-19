Justin Timberlake’s recent arrest for driving while intoxicated has been the talk of the town. An eyewitness at the Hamptons hotel where the incident occurred confirmed that Timberlake had overindulged in alcohol before being pulled over by traffic cops. He was subsequently charged with one count of DWI and cited for not obeying a stop sign and swerving between lanes.

According to reports, Timberlake was seen leaving a party at the Hamptons Hotel around 12:30 AM after allegedly drinking another person’s drink when they were away. The eyewitness described Timberlake as “wasted” and mentioned that he even drank the drink of someone who had stepped away briefly, causing a bit of a commotion.

When Timberlake was pulled over by the traffic cops shortly after leaving the location, he reportedly failed the field sobriety test, showing signs of impairment. He also refused to take a breathalyzer test three times, leading to his arrest and subsequent release without bail. Timberlake is expected to appear in court on July 26 for the DWI charge hearing.

The actor’s mugshot, released after his arrest, showed his bloodshot and glassy eyes, confirming suspicions of alcohol intoxication. The official complaint cited his inability to divide attention, slow speech, unsteady gait, and poor performance on sobriety tests as indications of his intoxicated state.

This incident is not the first time Timberlake’s alcohol consumption has landed him in trouble. In 2019, he made headlines when photos surfaced of him holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright, sparking rumors of infidelity. Timberlake later issued a public apology, attributing his behavior to excessive drinking and a lapse in judgment.

Despite the recent arrest, Timberlake expressed concerns that it might affect his ongoing “Forget Tomorrow World Tour.” However, his release without bail suggests he will likely continue with his scheduled shows, starting with two performances in Chicago and followed by shows in other cities across the US and Europe.

Fans can expect to see Timberlake take the stage at iconic venues like Madison Square Garden in New York City and in cities across Germany, Belgium, England, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and France as part of his world tour. Despite the legal hiccup, Timberlake seems determined to deliver an unforgettable experience to his fans as he continues his musical journey across the globe.