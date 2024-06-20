Justin Timberlake, the popular singer, found himself in a sticky situation just two days after warning his fans to ‘be careful out there.’ The singer was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Long Island around 12:37 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, after failing to stop at a stop sign and stay in the proper lane of travel following a dinner with friends at the America Hotel in Sag Harbor.

According to police reports, Timberlake showed signs of intoxication such as bloodshot and glassy eyes, a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, slowed speech, unsteadiness on his feet, and poor performance on sobriety tests. He was charged with DWI and two other traffic violations but was released from custody on his own recognizance on the same day.

Timberlake’s lawyer, Eddie Burke Jr., plans to vigorously defend the singer against the allegations and is awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office. Despite the arrest, Timberlake is still scheduled to perform at the United Center in Chicago on June 21 and June 22 as part of his tour.

The singer has not publicly addressed his arrest and has been inactive on social media since sharing a Father’s Day post on June 16. A video obtained by TMZ shows Timberlake advising the crowd to ‘be careful,’ which now seems ironic given his recent arrest.

This incident adds to a list of scandals and controversies that Timberlake has faced over the years, including drama with Britney Spears, the infamous Nipplegate incident, and now a DWI arrest. It appears that the singer’s personal life is once again in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

As Timberlake navigates the legal process and prepares to fight the charges against him, fans and critics alike are waiting to see how this situation unfolds. Despite his legal troubles, Timberlake’s music career continues, and he remains a popular figure in the entertainment industry.

It serves as a reminder that even celebrities are not immune to the consequences of their actions, and the importance of heeding one’s own advice before finding themselves in a regrettable situation, as Timberlake has now experienced firsthand.