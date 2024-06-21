Days after his arrest in the Hamptons, Justin Timberlake is preparing to resume his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. The 43-year-old pop star is set to hit the stage on Friday, June 21, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Timberlake was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York, on June 18. He is due back in court next month.

The incident occurred shortly after Timberlake celebrated Father’s Day with his wife, Jessica Biel, who praised him as the rock of the family. Biel was spotted filming scenes for her new Prime Video series, The Better Sister, in Central Park on June 17, just before Timberlake’s arrest.

According to sources, Timberlake was socializing with friends at The American Hotel in the Hamptons on the night of June 17. His friends reportedly tried to intervene with the police to no avail. Timberlake was described as enjoying himself but seemed a little tipsy. He was with a group of people, including men, women, and young adults.

Meanwhile, Biel was busy filming scenes for her series in Central Park, dressed in medieval costume alongside co-stars Corey Stoll and Elizabeth Banks. The Better Sister follows the story of two sisters, Chloe and Nicky, dealing with the aftermath of a murder.

The Sag Harbor Police Department provided details of Timberlake’s arrest, stating that he failed to stop at a stop sign and stay in his lane while driving intoxicated. Timberlake’s lawyer confirmed the charges and his virtual court appearance scheduled for July.

Hours after his arrest, Timberlake was seen leaving jail looking relaxed and wearing casual attire. His mugshot was later released, showing a somber expression. Biel, on the other hand, was photographed smiling on set amidst the incident.

A source close to Timberlake revealed that he feels remorseful, ashamed, and humiliated about the incident. He views it as a major lapse in judgment but is taking it seriously to reset himself. Timberlake and Biel remain united despite the situation.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour is set to resume with shows in Chicago and New York City. Timberlake is scheduled to perform at the United Center on June 21 and June 22, followed by shows at Madison Square Garden on June 25 and June 26. Fans are eager to see the pop star back on stage despite the recent events.