Justin Timberlake recently made an emotional statement during his performance in Chicago on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. He addressed his recent arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons, calling it a tough week. Timberlake expressed gratitude to his fans for their support and love despite his struggles. He also wiped away tears and invited the crowd to join him in a singalong.

After his performance in Chicago, Timberlake is set to perform in New York City at Madison Square Garden on June 25-26. His defense attorney confirmed that he was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and released without bail. The next court appearance is scheduled for July 26.

The police statement from the Sag Harbor PD detailed the incident, stating that Timberlake was observed driving intoxicated and failing to obey traffic laws. He was placed under arrest, processed, and arraigned the next morning. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office declined to share Timberlake’s mugshot at this time.

Timberlake’s arrest occurred during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which supports his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was. Police alleged that Timberlake ran a stop sign, appeared “glassy-eyed,” and smelled of alcohol. He reportedly failed the field sobriety test and refused to take a breathalyzer test multiple times.

Despite the arrest, Timberlake had recently celebrated Father’s Day with his wife, Jessica Biel, and their two sons. He shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing his love and dedication to his family. Biel, on the other hand, was spotted filming her new series, The Better Sister, in New York City with Elizabeth Banks and Corey Stoll.

The Better Sister follows the story of two sisters, Chloe and Nicky, navigating their lives after a tragic event. Biel plays Chloe, a woman living with her husband and son, while Banks portrays Nicky, who is struggling to stay clean. The series delves into family secrets and the impact of a shocking murder on their lives.

Overall, despite the challenges he faced, Timberlake continues to perform and connect with his fans, while Biel explores new acting projects in New York City. Both artists remain dedicated to their craft and continue to pursue their passions in music and acting.