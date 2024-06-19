Justin Timberlake’s recent DWI arrest in Sag Harbor has caused quite a stir on social media, with fans creating memes poking fun at the situation. The 43-year-old singer was pulled over for running a stop sign in his BMW X7 after a night out with friends. Police noted that he appeared intoxicated with bloodshot eyes, smelling of alcohol, and having trouble speaking and focusing.

After claiming he had only consumed one martini, the floodgates opened for memes mocking the size of the martini glass and his failed field sobriety test. Fans joked about bartenders pouring generous amounts of alcohol into his glass and compared his sobriety test performance to his dance moves on stage. Despite his dancing skills, Justin struggled with the test and refused a breathalyzer.

Following his arrest, Justin was released without bail but had his driving privileges suspended for a year in New York. Fans compared his mugshot to characters from movies and made light of the situation on social media. Despite the legal trouble, Justin has upcoming shows in Chicago and New York City, where he will have to make alternative transportation arrangements.

The incident has shed light on the dangers of drinking and driving, as well as the consequences of refusing to take a breathalyzer test. Justin’s wife, Jessica Biel, has been supportive of him, wishing him a Happy Father’s Day on social media. The couple has been married since 2012 and continues to navigate the challenges of fame and public scrutiny.

While the memes may provide entertainment for fans, the underlying issue of driving under the influence is a serious matter that should not be taken lightly. Justin’s arrest serves as a reminder of the importance of making responsible choices when it comes to alcohol consumption and getting behind the wheel. As the “Prince of Pop,” Justin Timberlake will have to face the legal ramifications of his actions and work towards rebuilding his reputation in the public eye.