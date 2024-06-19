Justin Timberlake recently made headlines after being arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons. However, the pop star has now returned to NYC, where his wife Jessica Biel is currently busy filming the Amazon show “The Better Sister.”

Instead of taking the wheel himself, Timberlake reportedly had a driver bring him back to the city after meeting with his lawyer following his release from police custody. This decision may have been influenced by the penalties for DWI offenses in New York, which can include fines and license suspensions.

Timberlake was photographed leaving the Sag Harbor Village Police Department on Tuesday morning after being charged with DWI and two other traffic violations. He claimed to have consumed only one martini before driving, but police noticed signs of intoxication during their investigation.

Interestingly, the police officer who pulled Timberlake over reportedly did not recognize the singer and was unaware of his Grammy-winning status. This led to a humorous exchange between them about Timberlake’s upcoming world tour.

Despite the legal troubles, Timberlake’s lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., has stated that he looks forward to vigorously defending the pop star against the allegations. Burke, who has represented other high-profile clients in the past, is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office.

Timberlake is scheduled for a court date on July 26 but may not need to attend the procedural hearing. This situation has certainly put a dent in Timberlake’s tour plans, but fans will have to wait and see how the legal proceedings unfold for the pop idol.