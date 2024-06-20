Justin Timberlake’s recent DWI arrest has stirred up various reactions, with Ted Conklin, the owner of The American Hotel, where the singer was reportedly intoxicated, speaking out about the incident. Despite Timberlake’s arrest and the reports of him being “wasted” at the hotel, Conklin had nothing but praise for the singer, labeling him as a “great guest.”

Conklin described Timberlake as a “great guest and a nice guy” and emphasized that he was a model customer during his time at the hotel. Despite the unfortunate incident, the owner stated that Timberlake will not be banned from the hotel and would be welcomed back if he chooses to return.

The arrest occurred after Timberlake was seen swerving and running a stop sign. Although he claimed to have had only “one martini” at the hotel, he failed the field sobriety test, leading to his arrest. Timberlake was then taken to a local police station, where he declined to take a breathalyzer test.

Contrary to Conklin’s positive remarks, an eyewitness at the hotel claimed that Timberlake was “wasted” and even drank another patron’s drink. The eyewitness recalled a moment when Timberlake was allegedly drinking someone else’s drink, prompting the individual to confront him about it.

In light of the incident, sources close to Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, revealed that she is disappointed and embarrassed by her husband’s DWI arrest. Biel, who was in New York City filming a project at the time of the arrest, hopes that the situation serves as a wake-up call for Timberlake to reduce his alcohol consumption.

Following his arrest, Timberlake was released without bail after a brief arraignment at the village’s Justice Court. He was banned from driving in New York for a year and faces charges of driving under the influence, running a stop sign, and failing to stay in his lane. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 26.

Despite the legal troubles, Timberlake’s attorney, Edwin Burke Jr., stated that the singer plans to vigorously defend himself against the allegations. Burke expressed his readiness to challenge the charges during an upcoming court hearing in Sag Harbor.

In addition to his legal issues, Timberlake is set to perform at solo shows in New York City and Chicago later this month, showcasing his commitment to his professional commitments amid personal challenges.