Justin Timberlake found himself in a panic after being arrested for DWI in June. A source revealed that he was “freaking out” and stayed up all night while in custody. Despite the situation, Timberlake is adamant that he only had one drink and it wasn’t a wild night out.

The incident occurred after Timberlake was driving a gray 2025 BMW XM following a night out with friends. An officer pulled him over after noticing that he was not maintaining his lane of travel. The arrest report indicated that the officer determined Timberlake was driving under the influence based on various signs such as bloodshot and glassy eyes, the smell of alcohol on his breath, and poor performance on field sobriety tests. Timberlake also refused to take a breathalyzer test.

According to insiders, Timberlake has been struggling with excessive drinking and smoking weed for years, with those around him enabling his behavior. Despite feeling remorseful after the arrest, Timberlake reportedly does not believe he needs help with alcohol. However, he is trying to use this incident as an opportunity to reset himself and set a positive example for his family, fans, and the public.

Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, is said to be disappointed but supportive of him during this challenging time. She recognizes that everyone makes mistakes and is standing by him. Timberlake himself is taking the situation seriously and is committed to learning and growing from it.

The news of Timberlake’s arrest has undoubtedly impacted his family dynamic as a husband and father, as well as his reputation with fans. However, he is determined to move forward in a positive direction and show that he can overcome this setback.