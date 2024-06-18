Justin Timberlake has been facing a long-standing battle with alcoholism, according to sources close to the music icon. While some insiders claim that Timberlake has been struggling with alcohol and substance abuse for years, others suggest that he had been sober leading up to his recent DWI arrest.

The incident occurred after Timberlake left a dinner with friends at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor and was pulled over by the police for a traffic violation. Despite refusing a breathalyzer test, Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Sources indicate that Timberlake’s issues with alcohol have been a known secret within his circle, with some attributing his struggles to the pressures of his career and negative media attention. The release of a documentary about his ex Britney Spears reportedly added to his stress, leading him to make changes within his team to handle the backlash.

Despite the challenges he has faced, Timberlake’s close associates maintain that he is in a better place now and is fully focused on his successful tour. While his representative and lawyer have not commented on the situation, sources close to Timberlake emphasize that he is currently in great shape and enjoying success on his sold-out tour.

It is evident that Timberlake’s journey with alcoholism has been a difficult one, but his resilience and commitment to his well-being and career are apparent. As he continues to navigate the ups and downs of fame, it is clear that Timberlake’s determination to overcome his struggles will be a driving force in his ongoing success.