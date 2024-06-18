Justin Timberlake recently opened up about an incident involving excessive drinking that took place several years before his arrest on DWI-related charges. The whole scenario unfolded in November 2019 when pictures surfaced of him holding hands with his “Palmer” co-star, Alisha Wainwright, at a New Orleans bar.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Timberlake addressed the rumors surrounding the incident and acknowledged his mistake in judgment. He emphasized that nothing romantic occurred between him and Wainwright and attributed his behavior to drinking excessively that night.

The Grammy winner publicly admitted to having concerning drinking habits on two previous occasions before the scandal with Wainwright. In a candid 2014 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Timberlake disclosed an incident where he consumed a whole bottle of whiskey. Additionally, in 2006, he mentioned to Observer Music Monthly about his experiences with heavy drinking and drug use.

Following the incident, Timberlake publicly apologized to his wife, Jessica Biel, and his family for the embarrassing situation he caused. He expressed his commitment to being a better husband and father moving forward, especially as a role model to his two sons, Silas and Phineas.

Despite addressing his behavior in the public eye, Timberlake has yet to comment on his recent run-in with the law. Reports indicated that he was pulled over in Sag Harbor, NY, for allegedly running a stop sign and displaying signs of impaired driving. The arresting officer noted various indicators of intoxication, such as bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and poor performance on sobriety tests.

Timberlake’s refusal to take a breathalyzer test led to his arrest on DWI charges and two traffic violations. The incident highlighted the consequences of drinking and driving, emphasizing the importance of responsible alcohol consumption and making safer choices.

This situation serves as a reminder that even public figures like Justin Timberlake are not immune to the impacts of excessive drinking. It underscores the significance of accountability and seeking help when struggling with alcohol-related issues, promoting a message of awareness and responsibility to prevent similar incidents in the future.