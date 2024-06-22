Justin Timberlake recently addressed his fans during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in Chicago, speaking out for the first time since his DUI arrest. The 43-year-old superstar was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated after allegedly ignoring a stop sign and swerving on his way home from a night out with friends in New York City.

During his performance at the United Centre Stadium, Justin acknowledged the difficult week he had been through and expressed gratitude to his fans for their continued support. He mentioned that everyone goes through ups and downs in life, hinting at the challenges he has faced recently.

This concert in Chicago marked Justin’s first performance since his arrest in The Hamptons. Despite the legal troubles, he is scheduled to continue his tour with upcoming shows in New York, Boston, Baltimore, Cleveland, and other cities before concluding in Kansas City on December 20.

Justin’s lawyer, Edward Burke Jr, has shown confidence in defending the singer against the DUI allegations. The court date is set for July 26, coinciding with the start of Justin’s European tour in Krakow, Poland. According to a source, Justin expressed concern about the impact of his arrest on the tour, showing his dedication to his music career.

The incident has garnered significant media attention, with fans and critics alike waiting to see how Justin will navigate this challenging situation. Despite the legal proceedings, Justin remains focused on his music and his fans, continuing to deliver performances as part of his global tour.

As the details of his arrest and upcoming court date unfold, Justin Timberlake’s fans are standing by him, showing unwavering support for the talented artist. The future of his tour and music career remains uncertain, but one thing is clear – Justin Timberlake is determined to overcome this obstacle and continue sharing his music with the world.