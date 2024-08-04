Justin Timberlake, who is currently on a world tour, recently appeared virtually for a hearing in his DWI case in Sag Harbor, N.Y. During the hearing, the judge announced that Timberlake’s driver’s license would be suspended and criticized his lawyer for making irresponsible comments to the media.

The singer, who pleaded not guilty to a revised misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, was seen wearing a black collared shirt during the video conference from Antwerp, Belgium. His lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., withdrew a previous motion to dismiss the case, and the judge officially suspended Timberlake’s license in New York.

The next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9, and Timberlake is not required to appear in person. This will be followed by another hearing on Sept. 13, which he may be required to attend. Timberlake’s lawyer, Burke, mentioned that his client maintains he was not intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

In New York, a misdemeanor DWI conviction could lead to jail time and fines. However, attorney Peter T. Goodrich explained that jail time is rare for first offenders without serious circumstances. Timberlake will also have a hearing with the Department of Motor Vehicles over his refusal of a breathalyzer test, which could result in a license revocation.

The DWI incident occurred in June when Timberlake was pulled over for weaving out of a lane and going through a stop sign. After failing a field sobriety test and refusing a breathalyzer test, he was held in police custody until his arraignment. Despite his lawyer’s claims that he was not intoxicated, the case continues.

Timberlake’s absence from court was due to his ongoing world tour, which has taken him to Europe for performances. If mandated to appear in person for the next hearing, he will have a break in his schedule to do so. Timberlake’s tour schedule shows upcoming performances in Europe and the U.S.

As the legal proceedings continue, Timberlake’s DWI case remains in the spotlight. With his license suspended and future hearings scheduled, the outcome of the case will determine the singer’s legal standing moving forward.