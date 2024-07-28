Justin Timberlake’s DWI case is moving forward with a court hearing scheduled for Friday. The singer was arrested in Sag Harbor, N.Y., in the Hamptons on Long Island on June 18 for driving while intoxicated (DWI) after refusing a breathalyzer test. Timberlake, who was driving a 2025 BMW after being at a restaurant and bar, was also cited for running a stop sign and failure to stay in his lane. He pleaded not guilty at the arraignment and was released without bail.

The upcoming hearing is set to take place at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on July 26. Timberlake’s attorney will be representing him at the hearing as the singer is currently in Europe for his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour.” The hearing will involve procedural matters such as discovery, pretrial motions, and the possibility of a plea deal.

In the state of New York, a misdemeanor DWI conviction could potentially lead to jail time and fines. However, given Timberlake’s status as a first-time offender without an accident, the likelihood of serving jail time is considered low. There is a possibility of a plea deal being reached, which could involve reducing the charge to driving while ability impaired (DWAI) and completing probationary requirements.

Timberlake’s refusal to take a chemical test could impact the outcome of the case. If convicted, he may face consequences such as probation, fines, and the installation of an ignition interlock device in his vehicle. Additionally, his license could be revoked for at least one year due to declining the breath test.

The arrest occurred after a Sag Harbor police officer observed Timberlake weaving out of a lane and running a stop sign. The officer noted signs of alcohol intoxication, and Timberlake performed poorly on a field sobriety test. Despite the legal proceedings, Timberlake continues with his tour schedule, performing in various European countries in the coming weeks.

Overall, Timberlake’s DWI case highlights the potential consequences of driving under the influence and the legal process that follows such incidents. It serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible behavior behind the wheel and the serious implications of alcohol-impaired driving.