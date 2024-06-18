Justin Timberlake, the famous artist known for hits like “Cry Me a River” and “Sexyback,” has been released from police custody after being arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons. The 43-year-old was seen leaving the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court in Long Island, New York, in a casual outfit of a graphic T-shirt, black sweatshirt, sunglasses, and a matching baseball cap.

Reports indicate that Timberlake failed to stop at a stop sign while driving a 2025 BMW, which led to his arrest. The Sag Harbor Police Department stated that he was found to be operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition and was subsequently taken into custody. He was held overnight for arraignment and released on his own recognizance the following morning. Timberlake is scheduled to appear in court again in July.

Despite the incident, Timberlake has not made any public statements regarding his arrest. His wife, Jessica Biel, has also remained silent on the matter. On the day of Timberlake’s arrest, Biel was busy filming her Prime Video series, The Better Sister, in Central Park, New York City.

The couple did, however, share heartfelt Father’s Day messages on their respective Instagram accounts over the weekend. Biel referred to Timberlake as her “rock” and posted photos of him with their children, Silas and Phineas. Timberlake, on the other hand, expressed his love for his kids in a touching Instagram post, emphasizing the joy of being their father and sharing his dedication to supporting them through life’s challenges.

While Timberlake’s legal situation unfolds, he is currently on tour and is expected to perform at Madison Square Garden in the upcoming week. Fans will be watching closely to see how this incident may impact his career and public image in the future.