Justin Timberlake was recently arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated, and the incident quickly became fodder for memes and jokes on social media. This marks a significant shift in Timberlake’s public image, as he has been a pop superstar for over two decades.

Once known for hits like “Cry Me a River” and “SexyBack,” Timberlake’s reputation has taken a hit in recent years due to concerns about his treatment of women. His involvement in the infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime show incident, where he exposed Janet Jackson’s breast during a performance, also resurfaced negative opinions about him.

Moreover, his past relationship with Britney Spears has also come under scrutiny, especially after Spears’s memoir shed light on their breakup. Timberlake has faced allegations of cheating on his wife, Jessica Biel, further tarnishing his image.

Despite releasing new music and attempting to make amends, Timberlake’s latest album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” received a lukewarm reception. Critics and fans alike were underwhelmed by the album, indicating that Timberlake may have lost his touch in the music industry.

Brittany Spanos, a pop music writer for Rolling Stone, believes that Timberlake’s failure to stay relevant in the pop music scene has contributed to his downfall. Unlike artists like Beyoncé or Usher, Timberlake has struggled to maintain his momentum and release music that resonates with audiences.

In light of his recent arrest and waning popularity, Timberlake will need to address the public’s concerns about him in a more transparent and sincere manner. Simply relying on nostalgia from his NSync days will not be enough to salvage his damaged reputation.

While some may take pleasure in seeing Timberlake face consequences for his actions, others continue to support him. Despite the backlash, Timberlake’s fans stood by him during his tumultuous week and expressed their love for the pop star.

Moving forward, Timberlake will need to focus on rebuilding his image and regaining the trust of his audience. It remains to be seen whether he can overcome these challenges and make a successful comeback in the music industry.