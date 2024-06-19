Justin Timberlake was arrested for drunk driving in Sag Harbor after a night out with friends at The American Hotel bar. The singer appeared with bloodshot eyes in the mugshot taken after he was pulled over for running a stop sign. Timberlake refused a breath test, claiming he had only had ‘just one martini’. Police described him as unsteady on his feet and failing his field sobriety test.

During his arraignment, Timberlake pleaded not guilty to one count of DWI, running a stop sign, and failing to stay in his lane. He was released without bail but was banned from driving for a year in New York. The 43-year-old star looked exhausted as he left the court wearing a baseball cap. Timberlake is scheduled to appear in court again on July 26.

Witnesses reported seeing Timberlake drinking heavily before his arrest, even drinking someone else’s drink at the bar. Surveillance footage showed his BMW driving through Sag Harbor in the early hours of Tuesday. Despite the incident, Timberlake’s wife, actress Jessica Biel, took to Instagram to wish him a Happy Father’s Day, sharing photos of their children and expressing her love for him.

Timberlake, known as the ‘Prince of Pop’, is currently on a tour across America in support of his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was. The first leg of the tour concluded in July, with a break before the European leg kicks off in late July. Shows in various countries will keep him busy until September. This album marks his first solo release in six years, following his 2018 album, Man of the Woods.