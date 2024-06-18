Justin Timberlake was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in the Hamptons. Reports indicate that the Grammy award-winning artist was taken into custody on Monday night and is expected to appear in court today. Timberlake, who is currently on tour, was arrested for a DWI charge.

According to sources, Timberlake had dinner with friends at a hotel in Sag Harbor before getting into his car to head home. However, he was pulled over by police after allegedly blowing past a stop sign and swerving on the road. When stopped, Timberlake reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer test, leading to his arrest.

Despite the incident, Timberlake was seen outside for the first time since his arrest wearing a black jacket, cap, and sunglasses. The singer is scheduled to perform in Chicago on Friday as part of his tour. In February, Timberlake had to cancel a show due to illness, apologizing to fans on Instagram.

Following his recovery, Timberlake announced new UK tour dates, including shows in Birmingham, Manchester, and London. His “Forget Tomorrow World Tour” covers Europe, North America, and Canada, marking his return to touring after a five-year hiatus. The tour began in Vancouver in April and will conclude in North America in December.

Despite negative attention from his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears’ memoir, Timberlake’s relationship with his wife Jessica Biel remains strong. Reports suggest that the couple supports each other in their careers, with Timberlake making Biel laugh and being a great husband. He postponed the start of his tour to spend time with his family before hitting the road.

In conclusion, Justin Timberlake’s recent arrest for a DWI charge has not deterred his career or upcoming tour. The singer remains focused on his performances and continues to receive support from his wife amidst personal challenges.