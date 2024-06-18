Justin Timberlake recently found himself in a bit of trouble with the law. The 43-year-old singer was photographed leaving court in Sag Harbor, NY, after being arrested on DWI charges. Despite keeping a low profile in a baseball cap and sunglasses, Timberlake was unable to avoid the paparazzi’s lens as he exited the courthouse.

According to a source, Timberlake had been out to dinner with friends before the arrest. Cops stationed outside the restaurant pulled him over for a traffic violation, which led to the arrest. The Grammy winner, who is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, was reportedly partying with pals at a Hamptons hotel before the incident occurred.

Although Timberlake refused a breathalyzer test at the scene, he was handcuffed and taken into custody. His friends apparently tried to intervene on his behalf, but to no avail. Timberlake has not yet publicly addressed the arrest, but he has been candid about his struggles with alcohol abuse in the past.

In a previous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Timberlake admitted to issues with “excessive drinking.” He also confessed to getting “completely plastered” on occasion and using drugs. Despite his past indiscretions, Timberlake has managed to maintain a successful career in the entertainment industry.

In addition to his legal troubles, Timberlake made headlines in 2019 for a different reason. During a night out in New Orleans, he was spotted getting cozy with his “Palmer” co-star Alisha Wainwright. The incident prompted Timberlake to issue a public apology on Instagram, citing a “strong lapse in judgment” and blaming alcohol for his behavior.

Timberlake, who has been married to actress Jessica Biel since 2012, is the father of two sons, Silas and Phineas. Despite his personal struggles, Timberlake continues to tour and perform for his fans around the world.