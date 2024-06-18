Justin Timberlake, the famous pop star, has been arrested in Sag Harbor, New York for driving while intoxicated. The 43-year-old singer was taken into police custody on Monday, June 17, as reported by various sources. The Sag Harbor Police Department has not yet responded to requests for comments from Hollywood Life.

NBC News reported on Tuesday, June 18, that Timberlake is facing a DWI charge and was still in custody that morning. It is expected that he will appear in court for arraignment later in the day. Currently on his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, Timberlake is set to perform in Chicago later this week and at Madison Square Garden in New York City next week. He has not made any public statements regarding his arrest.

Over the past weekend, Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, shared a Father’s Day tribute to him on social media, referring to him as her “rock.” The couple has two children together, Silas and Phineas. In an Instagram post, Biel expressed her love and appreciation for Timberlake, while Timberlake reciprocated by calling his kids his “greatest gifts” and expressing his commitment to being there for them through all of life’s challenges.

Despite these personal tributes, additional details about Timberlake’s arrest remain unclear. The incident has sparked interest and concern among fans and the public, especially given Timberlake’s status as a well-known musician and public figure. As the story continues to develop, more information about the circumstances surrounding his arrest may come to light.