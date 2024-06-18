Justin Timberlake, a 43-year-old star, was recently arrested for a suspected DWI in the Hamptons. Reports indicate that after partying at Sag Harbor’s American Hotel on Monday night, the Sexy Back singer was pulled over by law enforcement after allegedly blowing past a stop sign. Local officers observed him swerving across the road, leading to his arrest.

Despite being urged to take a breathalyzer test, Timberlake refused. Friends who arrived on the scene attempted to persuade officers to show leniency, but he was ultimately handcuffed and taken into custody. The father-of-two looked exhausted during his arraignment on Tuesday morning in Sag Harbor.

Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, was not present during the incident as she was filming ‘The Better Sister’ in Manhattan. The star had been out for dinner with friends in Sag Harbor before the arrest, which occurred shortly after midnight. The singer has upcoming shows in Chicago and Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Following his arraignment, Timberlake was charged with DWI, running a stop sign, and failure to stay in his lane. He is set to appear in court on July 26, having been released without bail. As a result of refusing the breathalyzer test, his driving privileges in New York have been suspended.

Timberlake and Biel, who have been married since 2012, have two sons together. Biel recently posted a heartfelt message to Timberlake on Instagram for Father’s Day, expressing her love and admiration for him. Timberlake also shared a touching post on social media, expressing gratitude for his sons and the joy they bring to his life.

Currently, Timberlake is on tour in America, with the first leg concluding in Kentucky on July 9. He will resume the tour in Europe at the end of July, performing in various countries before taking another break in September. The tour is in support of his sixth solo album, ‘Everything I Thought It Was,’ released in March, marking his return to music after a six-year hiatus.