Justin Timberlake was recently arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons. The Sag Harbor Police Department released a statement detailing Timberlake’s arrest, explaining that he was driving a BMW when officers observed him failing to stop at a stop sign and maintain his lane of travel. He was found to be operating the vehicle while intoxicated and was subsequently arrested, processed, and held overnight for arraignment.

Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released on his own recognizance. His attorney mentioned that Timberlake refused the breath test and was charged with running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane. He was photographed leaving court wearing casual clothes and accompanied by his attorney and two others, but his wife, Jessica Biel, was not present.

The Hamptons, located on New York’s Long Island, are known as a summer destination for the wealthy and famous. Timberlake, who is currently on his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour,” had been performing in Tampa and Miami over the weekend and has upcoming shows in Chicago and New York City.

While Timberlake was dealing with legal issues, his wife, Jessica Biel, was in New York City shooting a series. She posted a Father’s Day tribute to Timberlake on social media the day before his arrest.

The incident involving Timberlake serves as a reminder of the consequences of driving under the influence and the importance of making responsible decisions behind the wheel. It also highlights the fact that celebrities are not immune to legal troubles and must be held accountable for their actions.