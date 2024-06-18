Justin Timberlake was recently arrested on DWI charges in the Hamptons, New York. The popular singer was taken into custody by the Sag Harbor Village PD on June 17. Although the specific charges were not disclosed, he is expected to be arraigned in court on at least one DWI charge.

Reports suggest that Timberlake was dining with friends before he was stopped by a patrol car as he left the restaurant. Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident. This news comes as a surprise to many, especially since Timberlake is currently on his sold-out Forget Tomorrow World Tour and is set to perform in Chicago on June 21.

Following the arrest, E! News reached out to Timberlake’s representative for a comment, but there has been no response yet. The timing of the arrest is unfortunate as it comes just days after Timberlake celebrated Father’s Day with a heartfelt message to his sons on Instagram.

In his post, Timberlake expressed his love for his children and emphasized his commitment to being there for them through life’s ups and downs. His wife, Jessica Biel, also took to social media to praise Timberlake for his role as a father, referring to him as “THE ROCK” in their family dynamic.

As fans and the public await further updates on Timberlake’s legal situation, it is clear that this incident has cast a shadow over what should have been a joyous time for the family. Timberlake’s fans and supporters will undoubtedly be following the story closely to see how it unfolds and what repercussions the singer may face as a result of the DWI charges.