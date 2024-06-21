Days after his arrest in the Hamptons, Justin Timberlake is gearing up to hit the stage once again. The 43-year-old pop star is set to resume his Forget Tomorrow World Tour on Friday, June 21, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Timberlake was recently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York. The NSYNC singer is expected to appear in court next month to address the charges.

The incident occurred shortly after Timberlake celebrated Father’s Day with his wife, Jessica Biel, who praised him as the rock of their family in a social media post. While Timberlake was out with friends in the Hamptons, Biel was working on filming scenes for her new Prime Video series, The Better Sister, in Central Park, New York City.

According to reports, Timberlake was enjoying himself with friends at The American Hotel, a boutique establishment, before his arrest. Sources claimed that his friends tried to intervene with the police to no avail. Timberlake’s lawyer confirmed that he was charged with DWI, running a stop sign, and failing to maintain his lane. He is scheduled to appear in court virtually in July.

The arrest report indicates that Timberlake was observed driving erratically and failed sobriety tests. He was subsequently taken into custody and released the following day. Timberlake was later seen leaving jail looking relaxed and wearing casual attire.

Despite the incident, Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, was spotted smiling and laughing on the set of her TV series hours later. Sources close to Timberlake revealed that he is feeling remorseful and humiliated but is taking accountability for his actions. Both Timberlake and Biel are committed to moving forward and learning from the experience.

The Forget Tomorrow Tour is set to continue with Timberlake scheduled to perform at the United Center in Chicago and Madison Square Garden in New York City. Fans are eagerly anticipating his return to the stage despite the recent events surrounding his arrest. Timberlake’s team has not commented on whether the tour schedule will be affected by the legal proceedings.

As Timberlake prepares to face the consequences of his actions, his fans are showing support for the singer as he navigates this challenging time in his career. Stay tuned for more updates on Justin Timberlake’s legal proceedings and upcoming tour performances.