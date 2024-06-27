Justin Timberlake made a return to New York just days after his arrest for alleged drunk driving in the Hamptons. He performed at Madison Square Garden for the New York City leg of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour on June 25th and 26th. This was part of a series of shows he resumed on June 21 in Chicago, where he emotionally addressed his challenging week. Timberlake, 43, appeared emotional as he shared his difficult experiences following his arrest on June 18 in Sag Harbor, where he was charged with driving while intoxicated.

The arrest happened shortly after Timberlake celebrated Father’s Day with his wife, Jessica Biel, who praised him as the rock of the family in a social media post. Biel was working on filming scenes for her new Prime Video series, The Better Sister, less than three hours away in Central Park on the day of Timberlake’s arrest.

According to reports, Timberlake was spotted hanging out with friends at The American Hotel in the Hamptons before his arrest. Sources mentioned that his friends tried to intervene with the police but were unsuccessful. Timberlake’s lawyer confirmed that he was charged with DWI, running a stop sign, and failure to stay in his lane. He is set to appear in court virtually on July 26.

After his arrest, Timberlake was seen leaving jail looking relaxed. His mugshot was released, showing him looking somber. Biel, on the other hand, was spotted smiling and filming scenes for her series in New York City. Timberlake later addressed his arrest during his tour, expressing gratitude to his fans for their support.

Despite the incident, sources close to Timberlake and Biel stated that they are doing well and focusing on their family and work. Timberlake returned to social media to promote his tour merch, and Biel joined him backstage for some fun taste testing candy. Overall, the couple is moving forward positively and not letting the situation define them.

In the midst of Timberlake’s legal troubles, his fans continue to show support, and he remains dedicated to putting on memorable performances for his audience. As Timberlake and Biel navigate this challenging time, they are staying united and focused on their family and careers.