Just days after his arrest in the Hamptons, Justin Timberlake resumed his Forget Tomorrow World Tour on Friday, June 21, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois and emotionally addressed his “tough week.” The 43-year-old pop star bowed down to the roaring crowd and appeared to wipe away a tear after sharing the emotionally taxing week following his arrest in Sag Harbor, New York, where he was placed under arrest and charged with driving while intoxicated in the early hours of June 18. The NSYNC singer is due back in court next month.

The arrest came just after the singer celebrated Father’s Day, with wife Jessica Biel exalting him as “the rock” of the family on which they lean on in a post dedicated to him. The actress was spotted filming scenes some two and a half hours south of the Hamptons in New York City’s Central Park on June 17, just prior to Timberlake’s arrest. ET is breaking down the events that led up to his arrest and the ensuing fallout.

Both Timberlake and Biel took to social media to celebrate the holiday. The “SexyBack” singer posted two photos of his and Biel’s children — sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3. In his caption, Timberlake called them his “2 greatest gifts.” Biel’s carousel post included photos of Timberlake horsing around with the kids. In her caption, she referred to him as “THE ROCK. The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun.” Following his arrest, comments on both posts have been limited.

According to TMZ, Timberlake was hanging out with friends on the night of Monday, June 17 at The American Hotel, a boutique establishment that also offers a 75-foot yacht for rent. Timberlake’s friends raced to the scene and tried convincing cops to give him a break, to no avail. A source later told ET that Timberlake was enjoying himself with his friends at the hotel. He seemed a little tipsy and drunk, but not in a belligerent way. Another source mentioned that Timberlake arrived with a group of people late at night, surprising the staff since the restaurant was almost closed.

Meanwhile, Biel was working and filming scenes for her new Prime Video series, The Better Sister, in Central Park. The series follows Chloe, played by Biel, who moves through life with her lawyer husband and teenage son while her estranged sister, Nicky, hustles to make ends meet. Photos obtained by ET showed Biel in medieval costume alongside co-stars Corey Stoll and Elizabeth Banks.

The police report obtained by ET stated that Timberlake was observed driving intoxicated, failing to stop at a stop sign, and failing to stay in his lane. He was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for arraignment. Timberlake’s lawyer confirmed the singer was charged with DWI and cited for running a stop sign and failure to keep in his lane. Timberlake is due back in court virtually on July 26.

Hours after his arrest, Timberlake was spotted leaving jail, looking relaxed as he walked to his vehicle. His mugshot was released, showing a somber expression. Biel, on the other hand, was photographed smiling and laughing on the set of her series, seemingly in good spirits.

A source mentioned that Timberlake was feeling remorseful, ashamed, and humiliated but also accountable for his actions. He does not believe he needs help with alcohol but views the incident as a major lapse in judgment. Timberlake and Biel are remaining united through this tough time.

During his tour in Chicago, Timberlake addressed his arrest emotionally, thanking his fans for their support. He acknowledged the tough week he had gone through and expressed gratitude for the love he receives from his fans. Timberlake is scheduled to continue his tour, performing in New York City as well.

The incident has certainly taken a toll on Timberlake, but he is trying to view it as an opportunity for growth and learning. As he navigates this challenging time, Timberlake is leaning on the support of his family and fans to move forward positively.