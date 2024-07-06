Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods are expanding their business ventures by opening a new bar in St. Andrews, Scotland, despite Timberlake’s recent arrest for driving under the influence in New York. The new entertainment site is set to offer a variety of experiences including cinema, dining, and sports attractions like a bowling alley. This is not the first bar for the duo, as they already own a sports bar called T-Squared Social Sports Bar in New York City.

Timberlake’s arrest in New York involved him being found intoxicated while driving. Although he claimed to have only had one drink, the bartender who served him confirmed this. Despite being asked three times, Timberlake refused to take a breathalyzer test. This incident echoes Woods’ own experience with reckless driving in 2017, where he was found unconscious in his car with drugs in his system. Woods later clarified that the incident was due to an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications, not alcohol.

Both Timberlake and Woods have faced public scrutiny for their actions, but they have each taken responsibility for their behavior. Woods apologized to his family, friends, and fans for his actions and pledged to do better in the future. Similarly, Timberlake has faced consequences for his actions but has not shied away from continuing his business endeavors. The duo’s new bar in Scotland is just the latest project in their partnership, despite the challenges they have each faced individually.