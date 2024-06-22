Justin Timberlake has recently addressed his recent arrest for driving while intoxicated during a concert in Chicago. He admitted that it has been a tough week for him but thanked his fans for their continued support. Despite the incident, Timberlake’s tour, “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour,” is still ongoing and captivating audiences across North America.

The tour celebrates the release of Timberlake’s sixth solo album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” which features popular songs like “Selfish” and “Drown.” Fans can expect electrifying performances as the tour makes its way through cities like New York City, Boston, Baltimore, and Hershey before heading to Europe.

Timberlake was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning after allegedly running past a stop sign and swerving between lanes while driving home. He was charged with one count of DWI and cited for traffic violations, leading to the suspension of his driving privileges in the state. Despite the legal issues, Timberlake remains focused on his music and his role as a father to his two children, Silas and Phineas, whom he considers his greatest gifts.

As Timberlake navigates through the legal process, fans can continue to enjoy his music and performances on tour, knowing that he is grateful for their unwavering support during this challenging time. The singer’s commitment to his fans and his family is evident, and he remains dedicated to his craft despite the personal hurdles he may face.