Less than a week after his arrest for driving while intoxicated, Justin Timberlake has returned to his world tour and addressed the incident during a performance in Chicago. The 43-year-old singer expressed gratitude to his fans for their support during a tough week, acknowledging that he knows he can be difficult to love at times.

Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, during a break from his tour. Authorities reported that he performed poorly on field sobriety tests and refused to take a test for impairment, leading to his arrest. Despite the incident, Timberlake was released the next morning without bail and charged with one count of driving while intoxicated.

His wife, Jessica Biel, was not present during the arrest as she is currently filming a series in New York. Timberlake’s lawyer has stated that they plan to vigorously defend him against the allegations and are awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s office.

Fans of the Grammy winner have shown their support for him as he continues his tour, demonstrating that they are standing by him through the ups and downs. Timberlake’s public acknowledgment of the incident and gratitude towards his fans have been well-received by those in attendance at his recent performance in Chicago.

As Timberlake moves forward with his tour, his fans remain hopeful that he will learn from this experience and continue to share his music with the world. The singer’s openness about the incident and his appreciation for his supporters have only strengthened the bond between him and his loyal fan base.