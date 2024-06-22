Justin Timberlake addressed his recent DWI arrest during his concert in Chicago, admitting that it had been a tough week for him. The singer expressed gratitude to his fans for their continued support despite his shortcomings, emphasizing that they have been through both highs and lows together.

During the arrest, Timberlake reportedly expressed concerns about how it would impact his ongoing Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which has more than 50 cities on its schedule. Despite the legal incident, a music industry insider reassured that the tour would continue as planned, including promotion for his latest album.

His Chicago concerts marked his return to the stage following the arrest, which occurred in Sag Harbor, NY, as he was heading back to his hotel from a dinner with friends. The police report mentioned that he ran a stop sign, swerved across the road, refused a breathalyzer test, and showed signs of intoxication such as bloodshot eyes and slowed speech.

Despite Timberlake’s previous acknowledgment of past issues with alcohol and drugs, his recent actions have reportedly left his wife, Jessica Biel, extremely upset. The couple shares two sons, and Biel’s reaction to the situation highlights the personal impact of Timberlake’s behavior.

The arrest incident also shed light on the fact that the arresting officer was reportedly unfamiliar with Timberlake’s status as a world-famous pop star, as his friends tried to intervene during the stop. This added a humorous element to the otherwise serious situation.

Moving forward, Timberlake’s fans can expect him to continue with his tour and album promotion, while also addressing the consequences of his actions and the impact on his personal life. The singer’s open acknowledgment of his struggles and the support from his fans demonstrate a complex mix of public image and personal challenges that many celebrities face.