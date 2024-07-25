Brooke Logan from The Bold and the Beautiful will be having a photoshoot approved by Ridge Forrester on Friday, July 26. She will be wearing lingerie from the line and getting pictures taken for the upcoming relaunch. Ridge will be convinced that making Brooke the face of Brooke’s Bedroom was the right decision after seeing the photoshoot.

Meanwhile, Katie Logan’s research will cause trouble for Poppy Nozawa. Poppy will be in a difficult situation when Bill Spencer’s ex, Katie, starts asking questions about Tom Starr. Katie may find an old photo from their music festival days, suggesting a connection between Poppy and Tom. This could lead to accusations about Tom potentially being the father of Luna Nozawa.

At Il Giardino, Bill and Justin Barber will show up together. Justin will appear nervous as Deacon Sharpe discusses what happened to Tom and Hollis. Justin is keeping secrets about Tom’s last night alive, making him a suspect in the mystery. The conversation about intentional overdoses will make Justin even more anxious.

It’s intriguing that Bill and Justin will be sharing scenes again, hinting at a possible alliance between them. This could suggest that they were involved in some fatal plotting together. The show will try to throw suspicion on Justin and Bill, but they might just be distractions in the end.

The mystery surrounding Tom and Hollis will bring more surprises, so viewers should stay tuned for updates. The show promises to deliver justice for Tom and Hollis, so fans can expect more twists and turns in the story. Keep following for the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, predictions, updates, and news on CDL.