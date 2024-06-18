Justin Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette, recently shared a heartwarming Father’s Day tribute on Instagram, expressing her excitement for her son’s journey into parenthood. The 30-year-old singer and his wife, Hailey Bieber, 27, announced that they are expecting their first child together, much to the delight of Pattie, who is eagerly anticipating becoming a grandmother.

In her post, Pattie praised Justin for always wanting to be a dad and expressed her confidence that he will be the best daddy ever. The photos shared by Pattie included sweet moments of the couple’s pregnancy announcement, showing Justin embracing Hailey’s baby bump and the couple sharing a loving kiss. The news of their pregnancy was initially revealed through photos and videos from their vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii, where Hailey’s baby bump was prominently featured.

Following the announcement, a representative for the couple confirmed that Hailey is a little over six months pregnant. Sources close to the couple shared that both Justin and Hailey are thrilled about expanding their family and are looking forward to this new chapter in their lives. They have been united in their desire to become parents and are excited about the journey ahead.

In the past, Justin has expressed his thoughts on fatherhood, mentioning in an Instagram post to Hailey that he looks forward to daddy-daughter dates in the future. While they are not rushing into anything, Justin and Hailey are excited to enjoy this special time together before welcoming their first child into the world.

Fans and loved ones of the couple have been showering them with congratulatory messages and well-wishes, expressing their joy for the soon-to-be parents. The news of Justin and Hailey’s pregnancy has been met with an outpouring of love and support from around the world, with many looking forward to seeing the couple embrace this new adventure.

As the Bieber family prepares to welcome their newest member, the anticipation and excitement continue to grow. With Justin’s mom, Pattie, eagerly awaiting the arrival of her grandchild, the Bieber family is gearing up for a new chapter filled with love, joy, and precious moments together.