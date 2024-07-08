Justin Bieber recently performed at billionaire heir Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding in Mumbai, India, for a whopping $10 million. The 30-year-old singer shared photos and videos from the extravagant concert where he sang some of his most famous hits. Anant Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant, along with their family and friends, enjoyed the private concert.

While Justin was in India, his pregnant wife, Hailey Bieber, stayed back in the States as they prepare to welcome their first child together. The couple is eagerly anticipating the arrival of their baby, and Hailey has been feeling great throughout her pregnancy. Although they know the gender of the baby, they have chosen to keep it a secret for now.

The nursery for their upcoming bundle of joy is nearly finished, featuring neutral colors and a classic design with a modern touch. Justin has been expressing his desire to start a family for years, and the couple is in a great place in their relationship, with their bond stronger than ever.

As Justin and Hailey await the next phase in their lives as parents, fans are excited to see the couple embrace this new chapter with love and affection. The couple’s journey towards expanding their family has been a long time coming, and their supporters are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little one.

Despite their busy schedules and global fame, Justin and Hailey are focused on building a strong foundation for their growing family. The couple’s journey into parenthood is filled with excitement, love, and anticipation, as they prepare to welcome their first child together. With their nursery almost complete and their bond stronger than ever, Justin and Hailey are ready to embrace the joy and challenges of becoming parents.