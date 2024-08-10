Justin Bieber was caught on camera confronting a group of teenagers in a hotel lobby in Los Angeles, as they wouldn’t stop bothering him. The video showed the 30-year-old singer scolding the adolescents, who were there for a bar mitzvah, and asking them why they found the situation amusing. Despite asking them nicely to leave him alone at first, the teenagers continued to swarm and film him, prompting Bieber to raise his voice and demand that they go away.

Witnesses reported that Bieber was concerned for the safety of his heavily pregnant wife, Hailey Bieber, who was about to join him for lunch at the hotel. The couple announced their pregnancy in May, revealing that they were expecting their first child. Hailey has been proudly displaying her growing baby bump in various outfits and recently shared in an interview that she waited to announce her pregnancy because her bump took some time to show.

Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in 2018 and later had a traditional wedding in South Carolina. With the baby’s arrival imminent, the couple is eagerly anticipating the birth of their child. Despite the hectic encounter with the teenagers, Justin and Hailey are focused on preparing for this new chapter in their lives as they await the arrival of their little bundle of joy.