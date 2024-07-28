Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child, and they couldn’t be more in love. The couple recently shared heartwarming photos on Instagram, showing Justin cuddling up to Hailey’s growing baby bump. In the pictures, they are all smiles as they spend quality time together on the couch and outdoors.

The news of their pregnancy was announced in May, but Hailey revealed that she didn’t enjoy having to keep it a secret for so long. She explained in a recent interview that she was able to hide her belly until she was six months pregnant, but the stress of not being able to openly enjoy her pregnancy was difficult for her. Despite facing pressure and scrutiny from the public about their relationship, the couple remains strong and happy.

Hailey expressed her emotions about starting a family with Justin, saying that in the beginning, it was a mix of excitement and fear of bringing a new life into the world. She mentioned that she is trying to cherish the moments of just being together with Justin before their little one arrives.

As they prepare for parenthood, Justin and Hailey are focused on creating a loving and supportive environment for their child. The journey to becoming parents has brought them even closer together, and they are excited to start this new chapter in their lives. The couple’s bond and affection for each other are evident in the photos they shared, capturing the joy and anticipation of welcoming their baby into the world.