Justin Baldoni is considering not directing the sequel to “It Ends With Us,” titled “It Starts With Us.” Instead, he has someone in mind for the director’s chair – his co-star Blake Lively.

During the premiere of “It Ends With Us,” Justin expressed his belief that Blake Lively is ready to take on the role of director. Despite rumors of a possible feud between them, Justin had nothing but praise for Blake, emphasizing her positive impact on the film. He highlighted the collaborative environment he tried to create on set, allowing Blake and the rest of the cast to shine.

In an interview, Justin emphasized that Blake’s energy and creativity were essential to making the film better. He described her as a creative force who elevates everything she touches. Fans have also noticed Blake’s significant contribution to the movie and have expressed their gratitude for her involvement.

Although online speculations have suggested behind-the-scenes issues and differences in opinions on the film’s editing, insiders have clarified that these are common occurrences in the post-production process. Despite any challenges faced during the making of the film, everyone involved ultimately agreed on the final cut, believing it to be the best version of the movie.

Overall, Justin Baldoni’s decision to potentially hand over the directorial reins to Blake Lively for the sequel demonstrates his trust and admiration for his co-star’s talent. The positive impact of Blake’s creative input on “It Ends With Us” has been widely recognized, solidifying her reputation as a skilled and influential figure in the industry.