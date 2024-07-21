Junior Andre, the eldest son of Katie Price, went all out to celebrate his girlfriend Jasmine Orr’s birthday in a special way. He created a sweet Instagram video filled with moments they shared together, captioned with “Happy Birthday I love you.” The couple then enjoyed a luxurious dinner at the celebrity hotspot Sheesh, where they indulged in delicious prawns, halloumi, spaghetti, and salad. The celebration continued with a chocolate brownie and ice cream presented to Jasmine, who was clearly touched by the surprise. Junior expressed his gratitude to the restaurant team for the lovely meal.

Later, Junior shared a photo with his father Peter, who was preparing for a performance. The couple, Junior and Jasmine, made their relationship public on Instagram in May and even started a TikTok account to share glimpses of their life together. Katie Price, Junior’s mother, praised them as “so cute.” The couple had previously enjoyed a romantic spa getaway and Junior had revealed his affection for his girlfriend in a social media video, stating he would choose her over Dua Lipa.

Their relationship was confirmed to be with Jasmine, who had appeared on Celebs Go Dating before. The couple’s TikTok page promises more content to come. The pair’s relationship seems to be going strong, with Junior going above and beyond to make Jasmine’s birthday a memorable one. The young couple continues to share their love story with their fans, creating a sense of excitement and joy among their followers. It’s heartwarming to see young love blossoming in such a sweet and thoughtful way.